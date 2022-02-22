The McAuley Catholic will vie for a district championship crown for the fourth time in as many years.
McAuley, which has the second-seeded (18-10), used a second-half outburst of 25-19 to down third-seeded Bronaugh 48-41 in the Class 1 District 5 semifinals Tuesday night at Thomas Jefferson.
The Warriors’ coach Mike Howard couldn’t have been prouder of his team.
“Tonight was a fantastic game,” Howard said. “It was a rematch of a game that came down to the wire last week at Bronaugh. We came up on the short end that game and we were determined not to let that happen again. Our girls battled extremely hard tonight and showed a lot of energy and grit. Our leaders stepped up and made some big shots down the stretch. Our seniors were determined to get back to the district championship game.”
Leading McAuley in scoring was Kennedy DeRuy with a game-high 22 points. Kloee Williamson added 12 points, while Avery Eminger contributed nine for the Warriors.
Nicole Hagerman paced Bronaugh with 18 points. Gretchen Banes chipped in 10 points.
“I want to applaud Bronaugh for a fantastic season,” Howard said. “They only had six girls on their roster all year. We have faced our own challenges this year, so we know a lot what it’s like to play with low numbers but to do it for an entire season says a lot about their character and commitment. Hats off to them for making the most of what that have.”
McAuley will play top-seeded Golden City, a 46-25 victor over Sheldon, in the district title game at 6 p.m. Friday.
The Golden Eagles led from start to finish and cruised past Sheldon. Brooke Beerly led all players with 23 points, while Maggie Reed chipped in 12.
“We face a difficult challenge in Golden City for the district championship,” Howard said. “We will go study film and be as prepared as possible for this game. Our girls will be ready. They are not ready to be finished playing.”
