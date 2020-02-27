LIBERAL, Mo. — The McAuley Catholic girls basketball team punched its ticket to the Class 1 District 5 championship game with a 51-41 victory over Sheldon on Wednesday at Liberal High School.
The Warriors (19-7) jumped out to a 12-6 lead in the first quarter and held a 29-16 advantage at halftime.
McAuley had three scorers in double figures with Taylor Schiefelbein and Kennedy DeRuy totaling 14 points apiece and Kayleigh Teeter totaling 13. Gliza Damaso added eight points and Gliza Damaso two.
Mahalia Swink paced the scoring for Sheldon with 13 points.
The Warriors play Dadeville on Saturday at 6 p.m. in the tournament championship.
