The McAuley Catholic girls basketball team started slow but finished dominant.
Despite falling in a four-point hole early, the Warriors used a dominant third quarter and a 23-point showing by junior Kayleigh Teeter to ultimately handle Sheldon 52-21 in the first round of the 38th McAuley Warrior Classic on Monday night at McAuley Catholic High School.
Sheldon (2-9) scored the first four points of the game before McAuley (13-6) closed the first period on a 14-4 run. The Warriors went on to take a 25-15 advantage into halftime before going on a 24-4 surge in the third quarter to all but put the game on ice.
“First half, I thought we came out and didn’t have any energy at all,” McAuley coach Mike Howard said. “I felt like we didn’t move the basketball well enough. I felt like we were taking contested shots. And honestly, we just couldn’t get anything to fall. In the first half, we were 1 for 15 from 3 and 4 for 15 from the free-throw line. After halftime, we made an adjustment. We got into them a little but at halftime and got some energy going a little bit. Then we came out and played like we were capable of playing in the third quarter.”
An 18-0 run to start the third quarter was capped by a Teeter 3-pointer and then a Lily Black free throw to put the Warriors up 43-15 with about three minutes remaining in the period. Teeter scored 14 points in the quarter, and McAuley eventually took a 30-point lead into the fourth to force a running clock.
Teeter finished with three 3-pointers and seven 2-point baskets to lead the game in scoring.
“Kayleigh’s a leader — she always has been ever since she was a freshman,” Howard said. “She has a very high IQ for the game. When I look at her to (pick up) the offense, she really steps up and does a really good job with that.”
Defense also played a prominent role in the win, according to Howard, as McAuley limited Sheldon to no more than eight points in each quarter and just six points in the second half.
“That was the main key, the main goal at halftime,” Howard said. We wanted to turn up the energy and create turnovers. ... We weren’t doing very well in the half-court offense in the first half. So if we could create some of those turnovers, they’d lead to easy baskets.”
Junior Kennedy DeRuy added eight points for McAuley, while freshman Kloee Williamson chipped in seven points and a handful of defensive steals.
“She’s a young freshman, and she’s my daughter,” Howard said of Williamson. “She gets some playing time when we can get her in there. She’s very raw, but she has ability and she has heart. So I always look for her to jump-start the defense when she’s in there. ... Offensively, she’s fast, and she can shoot it occasionally. She has her good nights and her bad nights, but that’s how all freshmen are really. I was proud of her effort tonight.”
Deborah Lamb paced the scoring for Sheldon with 12 points.
Second-seeded McAuley wraps up pool play at 6:30 p.m. Thursday against 3-seed Lamar.
Top-seeded College Heights takes on the Lamar junior varsity at 5 p.m. tonight before Lamar takes on Sheldon at 6:30.
JOPLIN JV BOYS 64, THOMAS JEFFERSON 58
Brantley Morris poured in a game-high 36 points, converting seven 3s, to help the Joplin junior varsity team upset top-seeded Thomas Jefferson Independent.
The Cavaliers (13-4) jumped out to a 14-9 lead by the end of the first quarter before Joplin rallied to take a 28-26 lead at the half. The Eagles went on to outscore TJ 36-32 in the second half.
Hobbs Campbell also scored in double figures for Joplin with 17 points.
Caden Myers paced the Cavaliers with 27 points, while Dhruv Gheewala and Jay Ball finished with 14 points and 12 points, respectively.
TJ wraps up pool play against Sheldon at 8 tonight. The Joplin junior varsity plays Sheldon at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BOYS 71, CARL JUNCTION JV 36
Second-seeded College Heights jumped out to a 27-12 advantage in the first quarter and never looked back in an eventual 35-point win over the Carl Junction junior varsity.
Miller Long, converting four triples, scored a game-high 31 points for the Cougars (11-8), while Ethan Meeks scored scored 13 and Curtis Davenport nine.
Jett Hocut led the scoring for CJ with 36 points.
College Heights plays McAuley 8 p.m. Thursday. The Carl Junction junior varsity plays McAuley at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.