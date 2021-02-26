LAMAR, Mo. — With the season on the line and facing a double-digit fourth-quarter deficit, McAuley Catholic girls coach Mike Howard’s message to his players was rather straightforward.
“There is no tomorrow,” Howard said. “I told them in the huddle ‘There is no tomorrow. You guys have to give me everything you’ve got right now.’ I need traps. I need turnovers. I need points in transition because we’re not scoring in our halfcourt offense.’ ”
And the Warriors delivered.
Top-seeded McAuley (19-8) erased a 33-23 deficit against second-seeded Hume (17-4), outscoring the Hornets 18-4 over the final 5 1/2 minutes to earn a thrilling 41-37 triumph and repeat as district champions on Friday night at Lamar High School.
Howard’s speech certainly resonated within the team.
“Hume’s a young team and they haven’t been in a district championship, I don’t think,” Warriors guard Kayleigh Teeter said. “Applying that defensive pressure got to them. They are an amazing team, but I think it worked out for us. Defensively, we just didn’t want to give up on this game until that buzzer.”
Not only was McAuley’s defense clutch late, but Teeter’s play turned the tide for the complexion of the game. The junior finished with a layup and completed a three-point play to trim the deficit to 33-28 at the 5:28 mark.
After exchanging buckets, Teeter received a pass in transition and came up with a layup to cut the deficit to 35-31 with just under five minutes to play. The only other points the Warriors yielded the rest of the way were a pair of free throws to Brecklen Morrison.
McAuley dominated the game’s final four minutes, scoring 10 unanswered points to take control of the contest. Teeter, who scored 12 of her 18 points in the final frame, capped a phenomenal fourth-quarter performance with a free throw with 12 ticks to account for the game’s final margin.
“That kid has more heart than a lot of people I have coached,” Howard said. “I looked at her and I told her, ‘This is when I need you to rise to the occasion.’ I said, ‘You are our leader. We have to have you step up and make plays right now.’ She played probably the best fourth quarter in all three years since she’s been here.”
Teeter said her postseason experience allowed her to shine late.
“It’s just having heart and not wanting to give up,” she said. “Not wanting this to be our last game with the seniors we have now. I just want to keep playing with them, keep fighting until the end.”
Kennedy DeRuy added 10 points for the Warriors while Lily Black had seven. Morrison captured game honors with 22 points to pace Hume.
McAuley advances to play Montrose (12-6) in the Class 1 state tournament at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The site is to be determined.
Howard wore his emotions on his sleeve when asked to describe the feeling of winning a second straight district championship.
“It feels amazing and it’s a testament to their hard work, their heart and not quitting when they are down and facing adversity,” Howard said. “We have a pretty veteran team. Our upperclassmen have played in three district championships in a row now. They know what comes with this game. They know the challenges. They know it’s not going to be easy, so they put everything they had in this game. We were able to come out with the victory.”
