The opening-round of district play went swimmingly for the McAuley Catholic girls basketball team.
The second-seeded Warriors led from start to finish en route to a 57-39 triumph over seventh-seeded Everton Saturday in the Class 1 District 5 tournament at Thomas Jefferson.
McAuley, which improves to 17-10, plays third-seeded Bronaugh at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the district semifinals.
The Warriors jumped out to a 21-8 advantage at the end of the first quarter and extended that margin to 30-14 at the break. McAuley stayed the course and led 39-24 heading into the final period.
Senior Kennedy DeRuy powered the Warriors with a game-high 26 points. Avery Eminger added 22 points, while Kloee Williamson chipped in five.
Leading Everton was Jazzmenn Luney with 20 points. Ezra Wood tossed in 11 points as well.
TJ FALLS IN HEARTBREAKER
The sixth-seeded Cavaliers suffered a narrow 52-48 setback to third-seeded Bronaugh in the other district opener at TJ.
Bronaugh improved to 15-9 on the season.
TJ led 26-25 at the break and even held a one-point advantage over Bronaugh entering the final frame. But Bronaugh rallied down the stretch to get past the Cavaliers.
Bronaugh was paced by Nicole Hagerman with a game-high 29 points. Gretchen Banes added 11 points as well.
Leading the Cavaliers was Gabbi Hiebert with 18 points. Lannah Grigg contributed 11 points.
TJ finishes 7-16 in its first season under Traci Walker — a six-win improvement from a year ago. The Cavaliers graduate only one senior in Alivia Beard.
