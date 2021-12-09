McAuley Catholic created separation in the fourth quarter to overcome visiting Sarcoxie 58-41 in girls’ basketball Thursday.
The Warriors led 25-18 at halftime and 41-32 after three quarters before taking command in the final period, 17-9.
Kayleigh Teeter poured in 23 points and Kennedy DeRuy 19 to pace McAuley.
Amera Meier and Katie Lopez topped the Bears with 16 and 15 points, respectively.
“We buckled down in the second half but still had a lot of miscues,” said McAuley coach Mike Howard. “Eleven of our 17 fourth-quarter points came on free throws.”
McAuley (5-0) will play at Exeter at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
