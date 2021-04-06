McAuley Catholic prevailed in a three-team meet on Tuesday afternoon over a wind-swept front nine at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club.
The Warriors posted a four-player total of 206, followed by Sarcoxie 234 and College Heights Christian 254.
McAuley's Evan D'Amour and Cade Englert carded 47s to share medalist honors, and Joe Lupicki had 50. Eli Ellis was low for Sarcoxie with 54, and Luke Johnson shot 61 to lead the Cougars.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.