The McAuley Catholic baseball team built a two-run lead in the middle innings and held off Exeter 6-5 on Tuesday afternoon at Joe Becker Stadium.
McAuley is now 6-3 on the season.
The Warriors rallied from a pair of two-run deficits as the final one came in the fifth. Kendall Jones came across on a balk, while Joe Staton tied the game by scoring on a passed ball.
McAuley took the lead in the sixth when Bradley Wagner produced an RBI single. Wager later scored on a passed ball to account for the Warriors' final score.
The Tigers rallied late as an RBI one-bagger from Corey Hilburn trimmed the deficit to one in the seventh with two outs. But Kable Reichardt worked around the trouble with a strikeout to end it.
Rocco Bazzano-Joseph, the winning pitcher for McAuley, pitched five innings and allowed four runs on seven hits. He struck out three batters and walked two.
Reichardt fanned three batters in two innings to earn the save.
The Warriors tallied eight hits. Reichardt went 2 for 3 with two runs scored, while Wagner and Chase Gardner drove in runs apiece.
Hilburn took the loss for Exeter. He surrendered six runs (three earned) on eight hits while striking out seven through six innings.
Also with a big day at the plate, Hilburn went 3 for 4 with three RBI to pace the Tigers.
McAuley plays a doubleheader at Baxter Springs on Thursday. First pitch is 4:30 p.m. for game one, followed by approximately 6:30 for the finale.
