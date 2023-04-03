The McAuley Catholic baseball team found three to be the magic number Monday as the Warriors scored three runs in each of four innings to defeat visiting Wheaton 12-4.
McAuley pushed across three runs in the first, second, fifth and sixth innings on 10 hits to hike its record to 3-2.
Right fielder Brek Sickman also had the number three in his performance, going 3 for 3 and knocking in three runs.
Starting pitcher Tripp Miller combined with Trey Martinez, who relieved Miller in the third inning, to limit Wheaton to two hits.
The Warriors will entertain College Heights Christian at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
