One day after falling 12-8 at Exeter, McAuley Catholic baseball made another trip to the east to face Southwest of Washburn, Missouri.
The Warriors (5-10) scratched across one seventh-inning run to draw closer but couldn’t tie the game up before falling 6-5 to the Trojans (7-10).
Michael Parrigon got the start for McAuley and only surrendered one hit across 2 2/3 innings, but Parrigon struggled with control as he walked seven batters and allowed four earned runs.
The sophomore’s replacement, Tripp Miller, had the same issues. Miller only allowed one hit, but six walks led to two earned runs for Southwest.
Those were the only two hits that the Trojans would get all game long. But it was enough as the 13 walks piled on for their offense.
Hunter Barnes held the Warriors to just three hits and two earned runs of the four total. Barnes struck out four batters and walked four more in 4 1/3 innings. Zak Corwin finished the game by recording the last eight outs and only allowing one run on three hits and one walk. Corwin struck out three batters.
Tristan Morgan finished 1 for 3 for Southwest with a walk, two RBIs and a run scored.
McAuley was led by junior Bradley Wagner who went 2 for 3 with a walk and RBI. Parrigon was 1 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored.
The Warriors are back in action on Friday at 5 p.m. when they play host to El Dorado Springs.
