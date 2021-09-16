LIBERAL, Mo. — The McAuley Catholic volleyball team staved off a Liberal rally to claim a 3-2 road win on Thursday night.
McAuley won the first two sets, 25-20 and 25-14, before Liberal stormed back to tie the match with set triumphs of 25-23 and 25-8. The Warriors closed the door with a 15-6 victory in the fifth set.
The Warriors (5-5) benefitted from a team-high nine kills by Lily Black while Kayleigh Teeter and Kloee Williamson tallied seven aces apiece. Jojo Wheeler added 36 digs.
McAuley plays in the Thomas Jefferson Independent tournament on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.