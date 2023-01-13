McAuley Catholic girls basketball led Verona 21-12 at halftime of their homecoming game and came out victors in a 40-32 final.
The Warriors (4-11, 2-0) used that early momentum to carry them to a 33-21 advantage.
McAuley was paced by Lily Black with 15 and then Kloee Williamson with 12 more. The Wildcats were led by Jaicee Carrasquillo — the game's leading scorer — with 16 points.
The Warriors have now won three in a row after a 1-11 start to the season. Up next, McAuley heads to Miami (Mo.) on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
