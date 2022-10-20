The McAuley Catholic volleyball team stumbled early, but it was only in the first set.
Third-seeded McAuley bounced back and took the next three sets en route to a 3-1 victory over sixth-seeded Sheldon in the Class 1 District 11 quarterfinals on Thursday night at Thomas Jefferson Fieldhouse.
Individual set scores were 24-26, 25-5, 25-21 and 25-14. McAuley, improving to 21-14-2 overall, plays second-seeded College Heights at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the district semifinals.
“We needed to realize we needed to take (Sheldon) a little more seriously,” Warriors coach Sarah Nangle said. “Coming in, we were comfortable and thought it would be an easy win. They had nothing to lose. They were serving very well and passing over on two, which was catching us off guard as we were transitioning. Once we settled down, we realized we have to play our game.”
McAuley jumped out to a 12-1 lead in the second set. The Warriors extended that advantage to 17-3 after an ace from senior Lily Black and the set was punctuated thanks to an ace from junior Kaitlyn Bates.
And McAuley rolled into the third set with a 7-3 lead. Sheldon responded with a 4-0 burst to knot the score up. Both teams traded scores to 21.
But the Warriors responded with four answered tallies, capped by a set-clinching ace from junior Kloee Williamson.
Then in the fourth set, Black gave McAuley a 9-2 advantage after a kill. That lead swelled to 21-12 when JoJo Wheeler collected an ace for the Warriors and McAuley never looked back.
The first set was back and forth. The Panthers wound up outlasting the Warriors 26-24.
“Our hitters did not do their job at all in the first game,” Nangle said. “We couldn’t hit it in the court, so we re-evaluated that, making sure we were behind the ball and just passing better. We communicated and realized we were going to win it. Luckily, our girls weren’t ready for our season to be finished.”
Black led McAuley with 11 assists and eight kills. Williamson compiled eight digs, seven kills and five aces, while Wheeler amassed nine digs.
During the regular season, McAuley fell to College Heights in straight sets at home. The two teams also tied in a two-set match at the Jasper Invitational in early September.
“They are a really great team,” Nangle said. “I think the energy in this gym on Saturday afternoon will be pretty intense. I’m hoping we will compete against them and have a lot of fun, just continue to fight. Hopefully, our season will continue.”
