DIAMOND, Mo. — The McAuley Catholic boys basketball team's late rally fell short in a 52-49 setback to Lighthouse Christian on Tuesday night to open play in the Gem City Classic.
After falling in a 38-27 hole in the third quarter, the Warriors outscored Lighthouse 22-14 in the final frame but the deficit proved to be too large in the end.
Will Schmidly scored a team-high 15 points for Lighthouse, while Kade Bethea had 12 points. Zander Dennison added 10 points as well.
The Warriors (0-2) received a big performance from Noah Black. He tallied a game-high 21 points.
McAuley plays Galena (Mo.) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the consolation semifinals of the Gem City Classic.
