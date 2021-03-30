Grace Bishop and Kayleigh Teeter registered hat tricks as McAuley Catholic decked Liberty (Mountain View) 8-1 on Tuesday afternoon at the Joplin Athletic Complex.
Bishop, a College Heights Christian student playing in the co-op program with McAuley, gave the Warriors the lead with an unassisted goal in the fifth minute.
Teeter then notched her hat track with three goals in a 10-minute span, assisted by Kennedy DeRuy, Bishop and Bella Maningas.
Maningas scored in the final minute of the first half, assisted by Catie Secker, to give the Warriors a 5-0 halftime cushion.
After Liberty's Marie McClellan scored two minutes into the second half, Bishop scored in the 61st and 69th minutes to make it 7-1. Lindsay Greismer, who started the game in goal, scored McAuley's final goal on an assist from Teeter with two minutes left.
According to McAuley's statistics, the Warriors held a 41-8 advantage in shots on goal. Griesmer had six saves.
The Warriors play Monday at Monett.
