The McAuley Catholic golf squad placed second in team competition Friday to qualify for the state tournament, while three McAuley players earned all-district honors in the Class 1 District 3 Tournament at Schifferdecker Golf Course.
McAuley carded a 358 team score as runner-up to Lockwood with a 354. Both teams qualified for state.
College Heights Christian placed seventh with a 399 at the par-71 course.
McAuley players named to the all-district team were senior Evan Damour, who finished seventh with an 86; Rocco Bazzano-Joseph, a junior who finished eighth with 87; and junior Bradley Wagner, 10th with an 88.
The top 10 finishers were named all-district. All players scoring 92 or below advance to state competition.
Logan Decker of College Heights Christian shot an 89 to place 11th.
The medalist was John McDaris of Hartville with a five-over-par 76, while Kolton Kleeman, Lockwood, had a 78 to capture second.
