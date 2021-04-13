Kayleigh Teeter tallied two goals as McAuley Catholic defeated Cassville 3-1 Tuesday afternoon in girls soccer action at the Joplin Athletic Complex.
Ava Masena's goal, set up by a pass from Emma Woodford, came in the 23rd minute and gave the Warriors a 1-0 halftime lead.
Teeter made it 2-0 with her goal four minutes into the second half, assisted by Isabella Clevenger.
Cassville cut the deficit in half on Emilee Mann's goal, assisted by Jhandi Shears, in the 58th minute.
Teeter gave the Warriors an insurance goal in the 78th minute, again assisted by Clevenger.
McAuley (4-1) held a 15-3 advantage in shots on goal. Lindsey Griesemer made two saves for the Warriors while Emerson Grossman logged a dozen saves for Cassville.
McAuley returns to action at Greenwood on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.