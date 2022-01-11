McAuley Catholic swept a couple of basketball games from visiting Sheldon on Tuesday.
The Warriors won the boys’ contest 68-49 and the girls’ outing 58-12.
In the boys’ game, four McAuley players scored in double figures. Kable Reichardt netted 13 points, while Michael Parrigon and Noah Black had 12 apiece and Jacob Brazich 10.
The McAuley boys led 30-21 at halftime and raised their record to 3-9.
Kaleigh Teeter collected 22 points and Kennedy DeRuy 19 to top the McAuley girls (10-2), who led 33-4 at halftime.
McAuley will play a doubleheader at Verona beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
