The McAuley Catholic volleyball team defeated Thomas Jefferson 3-1 on Tuesday night at home.
Individual set scores were 26-24, 26-24, 5-25 and 25-20. McAuley is now 12-8-2 while Thomas Jefferson falls to 6-10.
Leading the Cavaliers was Nico Carlson with seven kills. Gabbi Hiebert compiled six kills, five assists and two blocks, while Lannah Grigg had six digs, six kills, three assists, two aces and one block.
McAuley hosts Purdy on Thursday while Thomas Jefferson goes to Southwest.
