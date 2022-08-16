With seven returnees to lead the way, the McAuley Catholic volleyball team looks to bounce back from last season’s 7-18-1 overall mark.
The Warriors are under new leadership with coach Sarah Nangle now at the helm.
“This team is very excited to get the season started,” Nangle said. “They have been very upbeat and intense in practices, even though there are only nine players. I think this will be a season of learning for us just because we are a very small team. Players may have to play positions they have never played before.”
McAuley’s returnees consist of two seniors, four juniors and one sophomore. The Warriors also have two freshmen looking to contribute on varsity.
Lily Black (setter/left side hitter) and JoJo Wheeler (libero) make up McAuley’s seniors. Multi-sport standout Kloee Williamson returns at the setter/left side hitter positions, while Avery Gardner (right side hitter), Kaitlyn Bates (middle/right side hitter) and Kendall Ramsey (middle hitter) round out the Warriors’ junior class.
Jaydyn LaFerla (middle/right side hitter) is McAuley’s lone sophomore. Brooke Righter (outside hitter) and Norah Gardner (outside hitter) are the team’s two freshmen.
Nangle likes the makeup of this year’s team so far.
“They are passionate about the game and really resilient,” Nangle said. “We had a slight change in coaching after the second day of practices this August and the girls handled it with grace and did not let it deter their focus. If anything, it just made them want more from our season.
“They have been very committed to open gyms and practices. They are such a fun, positive and upbeat team. I think our strengths are going to be passing and communication. We are really just hoping to have fun this season and improve in every game while giving it everything we have.”
With only nine players, depth is a question mark entering the season for McAuley.
“Our bench is not deep, so not having but two subs will require these girls to have the stamina to finish strong,” Nangle said. “We have added extra conditioning into our practices to help get them ready for some long nights of volleyball. There is no room for fear of failure in this program. We just have to go out and play our game to our best ability.”
The Warriors open the season in the Verona Invitational on Aug. 27.
As for McAuley’s keys to the season:
“Communication and the confidence to try new things will be big this year,” Nangle said. “I am asking players to play positions that they have not played before and to have the confidence to do so.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.