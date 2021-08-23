The McAuley Catholic volleyball program looks to reload after graduating several starters from last year’s squad that went 13-17 and saw its season end in a setback to Thomas Jefferson Independent in the semifinals of the Class 1 District 8 Tournament.
“This year is going to be about building the team up,” McAuley head coach Darrian Haralson said. “Since we lost a few important varsity players from last year, we’re now trying to figure out how this team works together and just pushing for positive attitudes out on the court. We want to make this experience the best that we can this year. So far it has been great.”
Working in the Warriors’ favor is the return of three varsity starters in juniors Lily Black and Jojo Wheeler and sophomore Kloee Williamson.
“We have Lily Black, who was our setter last year,” Haralson said. “She is just a really good all-around player. We played her at setter last year, but this year she is going to play some outside as well. So we’re really excited to see how that goes. And then Jojo Wheeler is coming back to varsity this year, and she is our libero. We’re excited to watch her grow and work toward some goals she set for herself last year. Kloee Williamson is an outside hitter who is a returning starter as just a sophomore. She is so coachable and has taken to everything we’ve taught from the beginning. She could be the most coachable person I’ve ever met.”
The Warriors also welcome a new member to the team in senior Kayleigh Teeter, a multiple-sport standout at McAuley who plays basketball in the winter and soccer in the spring.
“I think she’ll be our biggest leader this year,” Haralson said of Teeter. “I just happened to talk Kayleigh into playing volleyball. She’s a senior this year and hadn’t played volleyball since like the eighth grade. Since I got to the school, I kept asking her if she’d play and she finally said she’d give it a shot this year. And she loves it.
“Kayleigh’s attitude is just so great. She’s always happy and always willing to try something new. She really pushes the girls to have that positive attitude, and it really pays off on the court.”
McAuley will partake in a preseason jamboree at Jasper on Thursday before opening the regular season with a home game against Jasper on Sept. 2.
The Warriors currently have two tournaments scheduled for this season in the Jasper Invitational on Sept. 4 and the Thomas Jefferson Invitational on Sept. 18. They hope to schedule a third tournament to the schedule before the start of the campaign.
“It’s a rebuilding year with how young and inexperienced we are, but I think we have a good, hard-working group that’s excited to play,” Haralson said. “It’s all about figuring out who we are as a team and putting everyone in the right positions. But we’re excited for the challenge and we think it will be another fun season.”
