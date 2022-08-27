VERONA, Mo. — The McAuley Catholic volleyball team went 3-2-1 en route to the White Bracket championship on Saturday at the Verona Tournament.
McAuley defeated Verona by scores of 25-14 and 25-19 to win the White Bracket title.
McAuley defeated Purdy and Exeter by straight sets, but split with Lockwood and fell to Sarcoxie.
Thomas Jefferson went 2-3 on the day. The Cavaliers beat Verona and Southwest by straight sets, but suffered a loss to Miller and fell to Greenfield twice.
Thomas Jefferson hosts Purdy on Monday, while McAuley plays at New Covenant on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.