VERONA, Mo. — The McAuley Catholic volleyball team went 3-2-1 en route to the White Bracket championship on Saturday at the Verona Tournament.

McAuley defeated Verona by scores of 25-14 and 25-19 to win the White Bracket title.

McAuley defeated Purdy and Exeter by straight sets, but split with Lockwood and fell to Sarcoxie.

Thomas Jefferson went 2-3 on the day. The Cavaliers beat Verona and Southwest by straight sets, but suffered a loss to Miller and fell to Greenfield twice.

Thomas Jefferson hosts Purdy on Monday, while McAuley plays at New Covenant on Tuesday.

