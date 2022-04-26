Kennedy DeRuy has found a college home.
And in the Big Apple at that.
DeRuy, who helped McAuley Catholic’s girls basketball team reach historic heights, signed with Hunter College based in Manhattan, New York on Tuesday inside MCHS’s gymnasium.
The Ozark 7 Player of the Year said she’s excited about the next phase of her life.
“It’s pretty far, but I have been visiting there since I was seven,” DeRuy said. “I took a lot of family trips there and I always pictured myself there. I told my parents, ‘I’m going to live here. I promise. It’s going to happen.’ They were like, ‘Ok, we’ll see about that.’ I picked it because No. 1, it felt like home. I love city life.
“No. 2, it has a great journalism and broadcasting program. That’s exactly what I want to do. It has a lot of connections with a lot of major sports and news networks. It’s definitely a foot in the door for me and that is all I need to take off in whatever area I go into with broadcasting.”
DeRuy said she also considered Coe College out of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
“Coe College had a great campus, really nice facilities,” DeRuy added. “The coaches were great and nice. But I felt like Hunter was the best opportunity for me.”
A 5-foot-8 guard/forward, DeRuy posted stat lines of 16 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 4.2 steals per game this past season. She put together a well-decorated career for the Warriors, finishing as the program’s fourth all-time leading scorer with 1,379 points.
While she was at McAuley, DeRuy helped the program reach the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2002 and only the third time in school history during the 2020-21 campaign. The Warriors’ superb senior class of DeRuy, Kayleigh Teeter and Avery Eminger went a combined 79-34 over their four years.
That stretch included district championship appearances in every season, including two titles and two runner-up finishes.
“I’ve been working towards all those goals for McAuley since freshman year,” DeRuy said. “I’m really blessed that I got to accomplish all that. That one goal was to be on the scoring title list. I feel so humbled because every step of the way that school was behind my back cheering me on, being at all the games and always supporting me. I had a great support cast at McAuley.
“They instilled all the valuable human characteristics a human would want to be: respecting others, teamwork and leadership. Don’t be a follower, be a leader. Coach (Mike) Howard definitely instilled that into me. I’ll carry that through basketball and way beyond. I definitely will take my McAuley blood with me all the way to New York.”
