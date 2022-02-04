Coach Tony Witt describes his team’s play best.
“We don’t ever go away,” Witt said.
Trailing 45-35 early in the fourth quarter, the Warriors nearly erased a double-digit deficit but fell short to Carl Junction’s jayvee team 54-43 on Friday morning in the consolation semifinals of the 39th annual Mercy/Warrior Classic at MCHS.
“Maybe we were saving our energy for that push there in the second half,” Witt said. “We should’ve had the same energy in the first half, but we thought we were in the basketball game. We trimmed the score in the third, made a push in the fourth. But we just couldn’t get over the hump in the fourth.
“I have never questioned our fight. They have the desire to win. It’s just you can’t wait until the last six minutes to show it.”
With a 39-32 lead at the end of the third quarter, Nate Planchon connected from deep to give the Bulldogs a comfy double-digit cushion.
McAuley’s Rocco Bazzano-Joseph answered with a quick triple to make the score 42-35 before Andrew Jones stretched Carl Junction’s lead back out to 10 with a 3-pointer at the 6:40 mark.
The Warriors’ Bradley Wagner then took it upon himself to score the game’s next six points as McAuley cut the deficit to 45-41 with just under three minutes to play in the game.
But Carl Junction went to work on the defensive end, limiting the Warriors to only more score down the stretch. Shea Perkins put the game away with a three-point play to cap a 7-0 run from the Bulldogs, making the lead 52-41 with 28 ticks left in regulation.
Carl Junction jumped out to a 15-12 lead after the first period and stretched it to 28-17 at the break against McAuley.
“Our scoring woes continue to bog us down,” Witt said. “You can’t go 5 for 24 (20% from the field) in a half and expect to win a basketball game doing that. We had a decent first quarter and then we scored (five points) in the second quarter. We trimmed it in the third and then the wheels fell off in the fourth. It has been our M.O. all year. It’s how we have been. We’ve had games where we have played four quarters, but this wasn’t one of them.”
Xavier Perkins scored a game-high 16 points to lead Carl Junction. Andrew Jones tossed in nine points, while Jaden Hart chipped in six.
McAuley (4-17) was paced by Noah Black with 14 points. He tied with Xavier Perkins with a game-high four 3s in the contest.
“Noah has been pretty solid for us lately,” Witt said. “He has hit some big shots in really key moments. We need more of that from him.”
Wagner was also in double-figures for the Warriors, scoring 10 points. Jeffery Horinek added six tallies.
McAuley plays Bluejacket at 1:30 p.m. Saturday for seventh place
