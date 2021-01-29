It will certainly be a moment Daniel Wagner will remember for a long time.
He knew he was closing in on 1,000 points for his career days before, but what he didn’t know was the exact number of points he needed to reach the fairly prestigious milestone. With 15 points already under his belt, Wagner scored on a layup inside with 5:11 on the clock in the third quarter to join the 1,000 point club.
“When I went into the game, I didn’t even think about it,” Wagner said. “After I made that layup, all of the cheering was happening. I was like, ‘I didn’t think that was that good of a layup.’ And then I realize, ‘Oh crap. I reached 1,000 points.’ It was just a very magical moment for me.”
The response from the home crowd at McAuley Catholic was perhaps even better.
“I was starting to tear up a little, but I didn’t,” Wagner said. “It was a lot of joy and happiness. All of the work I’ve put in the past years of my life since I was a little kid and going through high school basketball with all of my teammates — it was just amazing.”
Wagner, a 6-foot-2 combo forward, finished with 23 points in the Warriors’ 75-59 win over Jasper on Thursday night at McAuley Catholic High School. He knocked down seven field goals total and went 9-of-11 from the free throw line.
“It was pretty awesome,” McAuley coach Tony Witt said. “Being an alumni and being part of the club was cool, but seeing one of your kids score 1,000 points, is really awesome. Just the excitement from the team. The excitement from the fans and the community was a really cool experience to watch.”
The senior earned first-team all-conference honors as a junior after averaging 16.6 points per game last year. He’s sitting at around 15 points this season while grabbing eight rebounds a night for the Warriors.
Witt said Wagner’s best attribute is his ability to play around the rim.
“Daniel’s really good around the rim,” Witt said. “I think he has a knack of getting to the rim. He has really good footwork. That part of his game is what people don’t realize. His feet are one of the reasons why he’s so good around the rim.”
But Wagner’s also shown the ability to play inside and out.
“I think I’ve improved with my post moves and being able to finish with my left hand,” Wagner said. “I think getting around and getting open while relying on my teammates. Every so often, I like to shoot the mid-range shots. Some games I'm hotter than others. It just depends on what I’m feeling on a given game.”
And Witt said Wagner’s become an adept defender on the other end of the floor, too.
“I think he gets a lot of credit for scoring, but I don’t think he gets enough credit for the other end of the floor,” Witt said. “I don’t think he gets enough credit for how well he defends. Rarely is he in foul trouble and I think that goes back to his footwork and being in the right position at the right time. He’s been a workhorse for us this year. There’s been game’s where he has played out of position for us. He just says OK and tries to get the job done.”
As for how Wagner has enjoyed his time at McAuley:
“It’s been a great experience,” Wagner said. “I’ve been through many different coaches. It’s been a tough experience, but I’ve loved every moment of it. I’m super glad I went to school here. It’s been great. Although it’s been tough at times, I’m always working hard to get better.”
