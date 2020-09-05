McDonald County softball player Madeline McCall and Joplin football player Nathan Glades have been named the first Globe high school athletes of the year for the 2020-21 school year.
Again this year, the Globe will recognize a girl and boy each week for their athletic accomplishments. Coaches are asked to submit nominations to help with the process.
MADELINE McCALL
McCall, a junior right-hander, struck out 15 batters and walked one while allowing two hits in McDonald County's 2-1 victory in eight innings to start the season on Aug. 28 on the Mustangs' field.
Both hits she allowed were singles, and she threw 105 pitches, 75 for strikes.
"Madeline works her tail off day in and day out," Mustangs coach Heath Alumbaugh. "When I would go up to mow the field regularly through the summer or work with my daughter, Madeline is in the hitting barn by herself, working on her pitching, on her hitting.
"And when she comes in the game, it's a bulldog mentality from the first pitch. She believes in what she's doing and believes in the defense behind her, and I truly believe that gives her a mental edge."
NATHAN GLADES
Glades, 5-foot-10, 180 senior running back, gained 262 all-purpose yards in Joplin's 41-40 season-opening victory over Webb City on Aug. 28 at Junge Field.
Glades rushed for 177 yards, including touchdown runs of 2, 5 and 41 yards. His last score gave Joplin a 41-32 lead with 3:43 remaining. He also returned a kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter.
"His toughness, his competitiveness is very rare," said Joplin coach Curtis Jasper. "He finishes every run. Every play is like a challenge to him, and he gives everything he has.
"It's pretty rare to have that mental makeup and be able to do what he does. He carried the rock 24 times, had two catches, the kickoff return ... he definitely was the bell cow in that game versus a very tough opponent and a very good defense."
COACHES CAN NOMINATE players of the week by emailing sports@joplinglobe.com before 5 p.m. Wednesday. Please attach a close up head and shoulders shot of the athlete to the email. Awards on Sept. 13 will be based on performances from Aug. 31 through Sept. 5.
