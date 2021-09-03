McDonald County softball player Madeline McCall and Joplin football player Joe Ipsen have been named the first Globe high school athletes of the week for the 2021-22 school year.
Again this year, the Globe will recognize a girl and boy each week for their athletic accomplishments. Coaches are asked to submit nominations to help with the process.
MADELINE McCALL
McCall, a senior right-hander, tossed a six-inning perfect game while registering 15 punchouts in McDonald County’s 10-0 victory over Quapaw (Okla.) in its season opener on Aug. 28.
McCall is a Division II Pittsburg State commit.
“Madeline is just a strike thrower in the circle and is about going all out, all the time,” Mustangs coach Heath Alumbaugh said. “We have some very good players, and she’s one of them. They all help the machine roll.
“I think what stands out the most about Madeline is her ability to move the ball around. Obviously she throws pretty hard, but not only is she able to throw hard, but she is able to move it around and keep hitters off balance. I think that is a big part of what she does.”
JOE IPSEN
Ipsen, 5-foot-11, 175-pound junior kicker, came through for Joplin in one of the most pressure-packed situations a high school football player can be in.
He nailed a 42-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Eagles to a 41-40 victory over Central Ozark Conference rival Webb City on Aug. 27 at Cardinal Stadium.
The field goal handed Joplin its third straight victory over the Cardinals -- the first time a team has beaten Webb City three consecutive years since Mount Vernon won four years in a row from 1984-87.
“I think it's his work ethic and he is a great teammate,” Eagles coach Curtis Jasper said. “This summer, Joe was doing soccer practice and lifting, doing all the speed development with the football guys. During the offseason, he did it all because obviously he wants to get better and earn the respect of his football teammates.
“I think he’s done that. He is a great kid. He is a great teammate, who does whatever it takes for the team.”
COACHES CAN NOMINATE players of the week by emailing sports@joplinglobe.com before 5 p.m. Tuesday. Please attach a close up head and shoulders shot of the athlete to the email. Awards on Sept. 11 will be based on performances from Aug. 30 through Sept. 4.
