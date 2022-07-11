Thirty-six holes was not enough to crown the 74th Ozark Amateur champion.
Tradgon McRae held off Icem Brewer on the second playoff hole and finished with a two-day total of 65-68—133 to win the prestigious golf tournament on Sunday at Schifferdecker Municipal Golf Course.
McRae is a Hays High School, Kansas, graduate who went to Hutchinson Community College before transferring to Missouri Southern. The junior at MSSU shot a 36 on the front nine Saturday before lowering his score thanks to a 32 on the back nine.
He started out with a 31 on the front nine Sunday and shot a 34 on the back to finish with a two-day total of 133. McRae's first-place purse was $350.
Brewer, who shot 68-65—133, was the runner-up and came away with a purse of $250.
Jordan Burks shot 65-69—134 and took third, while Taylor Lansford (66-70—136) was fourth and Garrett Roberts (68-69—137) placed fifth. Brent Wilson and Joplin's Harry Satterlee tied for sixth with 141s.
Landon Lawson won Flight 2 with a 74-68—142. Fresh off a stellar freshman season at Carl Junction, Jack Spencer took Flight 3 with a 76-74—150.
Another Bulldog, Jacob Teeter, won Flight 4 with a 80-75—155. Owen Derryberry, who plays at Carthage, matched Mickey Carpenter's 82-71—153 to finish in a two-way tie for first in Flight 5.
Webb City's Braxten Cahoon won Flight 6 with a 89-72—161, while Jim Skidmore, Alex Ramirez and Andrew Baker were in a three-way tie for first with a 86-80—166 in Flight 7.
In Flight 8, Donovan Harns (90-83—173) and Chase Cantwell (89-84—173) tied for first. TJ Berry claimed Flight 9 with a 94-86—180.
The total purse allocated in this year's Ozark Amateur was $10,170.
Ozark Amateur
Prize winners for the 74th Ozark Amateur golf tournament that ended Sunday on the par-71 Schifferdecker Municipal Golf Course.
Championship Flight
1, Tradgon McRae 65-68—133. 2, Icem Brewer 65-68—133. 3, Jordan Burks 65-69—134. 4, Taylor Lansford 66-70—136. 5, Garrett Roberts 68-69—137. T6, Brent Wilson 69-72—141. T6, Harry Satterlee 65-76—141.
Flight 2
1, Landon Lawson 74-68—142. 2, Chad Walker 72-72—144. 3, Mark Bruder 75-70—145. 4, Austin Carter 72-74—146. 5—Drew Bilke 72-75—147. 6—Zach Wilson 74-74—148.
Flight 3
1, Jack Spencer 76-74—150. 2, Chris Moudy 77-75—152. T3, Seth Colaw 77-76—153. T3, Mike Maier 77-76—153. T5, Doug Gaddis 78-76—154. T5, Andy Pochik 76-78—154. T5, Dave Pawlus 76-78—154.
Flight 4
1, Jacob Teeter, 80-75—155. T2, John Tucker 80-76—156. T2, Jon Allen, 79-77—156. 4, Shea Stehm 79-78—157. 5, Kevin Locke, 79-80—159. T6, Chris Patterson, 79-81—160. T6, Eric Harris, 79-81—160.
Flight 5
T1, Owen Derryberry 82-71—153. T1, Mickey Carpenter 82-71—153. 3, Sammy Burks, 81-73—154. 4, Brandon Montgomery 81-74—155. 5, Carson Wampler, 81-75—156. Colten Selvey 84-73—157.
Flight 6
1, Braxten Cahoon, 89-72—161. T2, Drew Farrer, 86-76—162. T2, Jared Delaunay, 83-79—162. T2, Rick Malchow, 83-79—162. 5, Chad Estes, 84-79—163. Kendall Staton, 83-81—164.
Flight 7
T1, Jim Skidmore, 86-80—166. T1, Alex Ramirez, 86-80—166. T1, Andrew Baker, 86-80—166. T4, Darren Fichtmer, 88-80—168. T4, Nic Johnson, 87-81—168. T4, Chris Moss 86-82—168.
Flight 8
T1, Donovan Harns 90-83—173. T1, Chase Cantwell 89-84—173. T3—Dylan Maberry 92-82—174. T3, Will Brown 92-82—174. T3, Dylan Bozarth 89-85—174. T6, Austin Haley 89-86—175. T6, Chris Miller 89-86—175.
Flight 9
1, TJ Berry 94-86—180. 2, Joey Dankelson 97-84—181. T3, Rodney Scott 99-85—184. T3, Tom Hosp 93-91—184. T5—Jonathan Roberts 98-89—187. T5—Troy Trimble 97-90—187.
