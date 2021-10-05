AMARILLO, Texas — The Missouri Southern men's golf team shot five-under par as a team to conclude its play in the Ryan Palmer Invite hosted by West Texas A&M on Tuesday at Amarillo Country Club.
The Lions, who shot a blistering 279 on the final 18 holes, were led by a four-under par from Tradgon McRae and two-under par from Connor Williamson. Logan Greer was at even-par 71, while Alexander Page shot a 72 in the final 18 holes.
Overall, McRae finished tied for 10th at 210 over 54 holes. He had six birdies in the final round and 12 overall throughout the tournament.
West Texas A&M shot 15-under as a team and finished two strokes in front of second-place Cameron. Wayland Baptist was third, while Hutchinson and Garden City Community College round out the top five.
WOMEN
In Edmond, Okla., Southern women's golf team finished 14th after the final round of the Grace Shin Invitational hosted by Central Oklahoma.
Hannah Torres led the way for the Lions as she shot a 36-hole total of 153 for the tournament. Torres had a pair of birdies in the final round and three overall for the tournament.
Grace Garner shot a 156 and was tied for 44th, while McDonald County product Lily Allman and then Maggie Moore shot a 161.
Rogers State won the team title by three strokes over Nebraska-Kearney. UCO was third, followed by Central Missouri and Henderson State.
The Southern women will be back in action in the Central Region Preview in Hot Springs, Ark. on Oct. 11-12.
