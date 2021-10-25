DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Missouri Southern, with a big boost from Tradgon McCrae, moved into fourth place after the first two rounds Monday in the Matt Dyas Invitational Golf Tournament hosted by the University of West Georgia at the West Pines Golf Club.
McCrae shot a one-under-par 70 for each 18-hole round to tie for the individual lead. The final 18 holes Tuesday will decide the outcome.
Missouri Southern carded a team total 586 to follow Montevallo, Tusculum and West Georgia, who tied for the lead with a 577.
Following the Lions, in order, were Newberry, Emmanuel College, Spring Hill, Southern Wesleyan, Miles, North Greenville and Georgia Military.
Southern’s Logan Greer opened with a 78 and shot a 70 in the second round to tie for 19th individually.
Others scoring for the Lions were Ben Epperly, with a two-day total of 150 to tie for 27th, Connor Williamson, 151, tied for 33rd and Jonathan Sanchez, 152, tied for 37th.
Also tied for the individual lead are Tusculum’s Dominic Holden and Nicholas Marchese.
