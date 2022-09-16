Jill McDaniel of Joplin softball and Logan Decker of College Heights football have been named the Globe’s athletes of the week for the week ending Sept. 10.
JILL MCDANIEL
The senior pitcher has posted a 2.11 earned run average to this point in the season. She has recorded 121 strikeouts while only walking 35 batters. McDaniel’s record is currently 11-3.
“She’s an integral part of our team. Not just as a pitcher but as a senior leader, too” head coach Brendan Schneider said.
In her four starts last week, McDaniel picked up a win in each and allowed no more than two earned runs in an outing.
She tossed three complete games for the Eagles, one of which went just six innings. The leader in the circle went seven innings, allowed five hits and one run, while striking out seven and walking none in a 4-1 win over Carthage.
“It’s always nice when your pitcher comes out and just throws strikes,” Schneider said. “I think that’s the biggest thing she does for us is she just attacks the zone.”
Then she took the victory in a 13-2 run-rule over Branson by going six innings and striking out 10 batters. The Pirates did scrape up two runs on seven hits and one walk against the ace.
“Even when she struggles, she just goes out and grinds through innings,” Schneider said.
Another complete game was in a seven-inning outing where McDaniel struck out eight more and only surrendered two hits against West Plains. But four walks in the game allowed the Zizzers to grab a couple runs, only one earned.
McDaniel has been the epitome of what Schneider is looking for in a teammate. Coach mentioned preaching to his team having the family aspect. He noted watching her grow “from a freshman learning to play varsity ball to a senior controlling the game.”
He added: “When something good happens she praises other players, when something bad happens, she picks them up. … They (the other players) know she’s going to work hard for them, and she knows they’re going to work hard for her.”
On Wednesday, the righty had her highest strikeout total of the week with 14 K’s against Seneca. She threw six scoreless innings en route to a 9-1 win for Joplin and allowed three hits and walks a piece.
Moving forward, Schneider has some specific things in mind for his senior leader:
“I want her to enjoy her senior year and feel like she left it all on the table and so far, she’s done that. She’s just gone out and been a gamer.”
LOGAN DECKER
The Cougars’ sophomore quarterback has been in the endzone a lot so far this season.
Decker has tallied a total of 20 touchdowns in three games to begin 2022. Nine of those scores came last week in College Heights’ first win in program history. CHCS topped Greenfield 78-40.
“He’s a good leader on the field and does a good job directing our offense,” College Heights head coach Travis Burk said. “He’s still very young, he’s only a sophomore and he’s never played quarterback in his life.
“So, to be able to come out and lead a team like he has, he’s done well.”
The Cougars were led by the performance of the guy taking snaps. Five of his touchdowns came through the air while four were via his legs.
Decker is averaging 255 passing yards per game and 130 ypg when running. Fourteen of his touchdowns are passing scores and six are on the ground.
Burk mentioned wanting to see his QB continue to lead by example while noting that he does a good job of watching film and answering questions that coach has for him throughout the week. One thing he wants to see Decker continuing to develop at is seeing the field and recognizing things the same way he sees them.
Coach Burk added that Decker’s competitiveness may be his best characteristic. Something he learned during a game earlier this year.
“So far this year, we’ve had one half where we didn’t play very good. He got banged up a little bit and I was probably a little more conservative in that half and definitely learned a lesson,” Burk admitted. “I wasn’t running him quite as much as I normally would have and he asked me why I wasn’t running him. and I said ‘Well, you’re kind of banged up.’ He said ‘I’m fine, coach.’
“He had a 30-yard run on the next play.”
