SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Jill McDaniel tossed a dandy.
And on the biggest of stages.
The righty fired seven innings of one-run softball as fifth-seeded Joplin defeated fourth-seeded Neosho 2-1 on Tuesday afternoon in the Class 5 District 5 quarterfinals at Central Ballpark in Springfield.
The Eagles, improving to 23-10, face top-seeded Ozark at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the district semifinals. The Tigers blasted eighth-seeded Central 17-0.
A senior, McDaniel finished with nine strikeouts and one walk on the day. She limited Neosho's offense to five hits.
Joplin got one run in the first and third innings. Jadyn Pankow got the Eagles on the board with an RBI single, while Libby Munn accounted for the final score with a run-scoring single.
Neosho's lone run came when McKaylie Forrest worked a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the fourth.
Pankow finished a perfect 3 for 3 — all singles — to pace Joplin's offense. Riley Kelly tallied two singles, while Bailey Ledford tripled.
Olivia Emery was also superb for the Wildcats. She surrendered eight hits and racked up six strikeouts.
Beclynn Garrett and Forrest each rapped two hits apiece to lead Neosho's offense.
The Wildcats finish the season 21-5 overall — their first 20-win campaign since MSHSAA started tracking records in 2010. Neosho graduates nine seniors.
