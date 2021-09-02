In her first home start of the season, Jill McDaniel was nearly impeccable in the circle.
The Joplin junior right-hander allowed only one hit and struck out 10 batters in a complete-game shutout in the Eagles’ 2-0 victory over Cassville on Thursday afternoon at the JHS Athletic Complex.
“I felt good because I knew my defense had my back,” McDaniel said. “I was feeling good. My warmups were good. My changeup was working the most. It was on. My curveball was rough. That is the first pitch I usually go to, but my changeup was really on.”
Of her 79 pitches, McDaniel threw 62 strikes.
“Jill commanded the zone and threw strikes,” Joplin coach Manny Flores said. “When she does that, she is one of the toughest pitchers in our area to face and she showed it today. She did exactly what we needed her to do. We had a couple of captains go down for us, but Jill stepped up huge in the circle for us. That was big.”
McDaniel was dominant from the onset for the Eagles.
She fanned the side in her opening inning of work with a pair of strikeouts swinging and one looking. McDaniel retired the next six batters she faced before Joplin’s offense provided some run support in the bottom of the third inning.
Freshman Jadyn Pankow looped a popup to the outfield in no-man’s land and ended up with an RBI double to give the Eagles a 1-0 advantage. After McDaniel retired the side in order in the fourth, Joplin freshman Libby Munn socked an RBI double on a line drive to right field to bring the Eagles’ lead to 2-0 over the Wildcats.
“Our freshmen are not scared of the big moment,” Flores said. “They are coming up and being aggressive early. They are making plays defensively. Offensively, they are doing the little things right. It speaks volumes to what they have done and the work they are putting in.
“The second time through the lineup, I think we did a better job of adjusting. We had a couple of baserunning miscues that took us out of a couple of innings, but we did what we needed to do to scratch across a couple. It’s high school softball. It’s not always pretty, but it’s about finding a way to win the game.”
McDaniel faced a little turbulence in the fifth when Alyssa Whisenhunt drew a free pass to load the bases for Cassville. But McDaniel dodged trouble by inducing a groundout off Macie Walker to get out of the inning unscathed.
She also worked around a one-out double by Ashlynn Bryan in the sixth with a flyout and a strikeout. The Joplin captain slammed the door with two strikeouts and a groundout to end the game.
“She is a lot more determined in the circle right now,” Flores said. “She has her head on right. She is going out there and throwing strikes and not trying to do too much. We are seeing the results of it right now.”
The Eagles totaled six hits in the game with Munn leading the way with a double and a single. Abby Lowery, Bailey Ledford and Maria Loum tallied hits apiece as well.
Whisenhunt suffered the tough-luck loss for the Wildcats (4-3). She surrendered two runs on six hits over six innings.
Joplin is off to a 5-1 start — one of its strongest starts to a season in at least 10 years.
“These girls are gelling together as a team,” Flores said. “The scary part is I don’t think we have played our best softball yet. We have a great blend of experience with some girls returning and even our sophomores return with a lot of experience. Our juniors return with a lot of varsity experience. We have a bunch of freshmen out here competing and having fun.
“That’s what it is. We are out here having fun and gelling as a team really well. We are playing good softball right now.”
The Eagles open up play in their 17th annual Paige Neal/Christina Freeman Tournament at 10 a.m. Friday with Kickapoo. Joplin turns around to play Carl Junction at 11:45 a.m. and Blue Springs at 3:15 p.m.
