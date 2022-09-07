SENECA, Mo. — Senior righty pitcher Jill McDaniel punched out 14 batters and fired six three-hit frames as Joplin defeated Seneca 9-1 Wednesday afternoon on the road.
Joplin, improving to 12-2, have claimed six straight contests.
The Eagles drew first blood when Izzy Yust touched home on a fielding error in the second. Joplin plated three runs in the third to take a 4-0 advantage.
Bailey Ledford scored on a fielding miscue, while Yust worked a bases-loaded walk and Kirsten McMillen collected an RBI groundout.
Then in the fourth, Jadyn Pankow hit a run-scoring groundout to give the Eagles a 5-0 lead.
Joplin added three more runs in the sixth and one in the seventh. Libby Munn started the scoring with an RBI single, while McMillen recorded a two-run single.
Pankow accounted for the Eagles' final run — an RBI single. Caelyn Bobski finished off the game for Joplin, allowing one run on two hits through one inning of work.
The Eagles amassed 10 hits. McMillen, Yust and Ledford led the way with two hits apiece.
Abigail Jamros suffered the loss for Seneca. She allowed five earned runs on 10 hits while striking out four and walking four.
The Indians mustered just five hits.
Joplin plays at Branson at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
