Jill McDaniel was dominant in the circle as the Joplin softball team picked up 12-0 run-rule victory over Waynesville in five innings of play Thursday at the Joplin softball complex.
McDaniel tossed all five innings and surrendered no runs and just three hits while striking out six batters and walking none.
McDaniel also had a home run for the Eagles (16-13), who outhit Waynesville 13-3. Jadyn Pankow went 4-for-4 with two RBI, while Liz Snider went 2-for-3 with three RBI. Bailey Ledford had a triple and a double and crossed home plate three times.
Next up, the Eagles take on Republic in the first round of the Class 5 District 6 tournament at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Nixa.
