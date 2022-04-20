Coming off winning the Big 8 West title last season, McDonald County’s baseball team returned a lot of talented pieces this spring.
And McDonald County coach Kevin Burgi knew his team had a shot at being special.
The Mustangs have not disappointed.
Ranked No. 6 in Class 5, McDonald County is out to a 14-4 start and have won its first four conference games. The Mustangs also picked up wins over Central Ozark Conference foes Carthage, Carl Junction and Webb City during non-conference play.
“When you go back to last year, one thing I always thought about, we took our lumps,” Burgi said “We did manage to win our side of the Big 8, but there were some times where we were on the short end of the stick in some games. That's the biggest thing I noticed with the experience we have. Those guys have learned to overcome some of the adversity in a baseball game.”
Headlining McDonald County has been two-way standout Levi Helm. The senior has compiled a 4-1 record with a 2.80 ERA while racking up 41 strikeouts to go with nine walks.
A Highland Community College signee, Helm ranks third on the team with a .389 batting average and is tied for first with three long balls and is second with 14 RBI.
“Levi has pitched in a lot of our big games,” Burgi said. “He has been really, really efficient. He’s pounded the strike zone. He has managed to keep hitters off balance with his breaking ball. But he’s a guy that is so confident on the mound right now. He is building on what he did last year on the batting side. He is a guy when he goes, we tend to go as well.”
Senior Cole Martin, a all-state player last year, is hitting .481 while slugging three home runs and driving in 13 runs all while playing catcher.
Martin has signed to play at Crowley Community College. Burgi said Martin’s worth to the team is immeasurable because of his defense.
“Sometimes it’s not talked about enough is how good Cole is defensively,” Burgi said. “He controls the running game. I can’t tell you how many guys he has thrown out because we don’t see a ton of guys run. Our pitchers do a good job varying looks. Cole has commanded the game. He calls probably 80% of the pitches we throw. The staff loves to throw to him. He does a great job receiving.”
A junior, Isac Behm has opened eyes this spring. He’s posted a .455 batting clip and has two long balls with 17 RBI while contributing on the mound.
“He’s managed to cut down on strikeouts compared to what he did last year,” Burgi said. “He always found the barrel consistently, but with him cutting down strikeouts, he’s having a breakout year for us.”
Junior Weston Gordon continues to be one of the team’s top starters. He’s 5-1 with a 2.97 ERA in nine games this season.
The Dowd brothers, Cross and Destyn, have provided a spark for the Mustangs both offensively and defensively. Cross Dowd’s hitting .347 with 17 hits and nine runs driven in, while sophomore Tucker Walters has a .326 average with 11 RBI.
Other key contributors include Jack Parnell, Colton Ruddick and Fisher Sanny.
McDonald County hosts Cassville at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
“I think our guys know a good start is great, but nobody cares about a good start in May,” Burgi said. “It’s about how you finish. We have to keep plugging away and we have to put ourselves in a position to win games once district tournament time comes.”
