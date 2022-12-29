The Mustangs led by four points going into the fourth quarter, but Sapulpa, Oklahoma, outscored them 25-15 in the fourth quarter and the McDonald County boys basketball team fell 72-66 Thursday in the consolation semifinals at the Neosho Holiday Classic.
McDonald County (5-6) will play East Newton (5-6) at 9 a.m. Friday for seventh place.
The Mustangs were shooting 50% from three-point range through three quarters, but made just 1 of 5 attempts in the fourth quarter. Sapulpa shot 64% (9-14) from the floor in the final period.
McDonald County only played six players in the game, and three of them played all 32 minutes. Cross Dowd scored 20 points (six 3-pointers) and recorded six steals, Josh Pacheco had 17 points and four steals, and Weston Gordon had 12 points. Sterling Woods added 10 assists.
