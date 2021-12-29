NEOSHO, Mo. — Four McDonald County players scored in double figures as the Mustangs took control of their Neosho Holiday Classic semi-final game with Big 8 conference foe Lamar early and cruised to a 65-53 win on Wednesday.
Eli McClain and Teddy Reedybacon each scored 13 points for the Mustangs (6-4) while Cross Dowd scored 11 and Cole Martin scored 10 in the contest, which saw McDonald County take control in the first quarter and keep the pressure on Lamar all game.
“We always play Lamar close,” McDonald County coach Brandon Joines said. “They’re a well-coached, well-rounded team and they always fight back. It’s a conference opponent, those are always much more difficult than a normal regular season or tournament game.”
Lamar led early 15-11 with 3:23 left in the first quarter, but McDonald County scored 12 unanswered points to go in front 23-15 early in the second quarter and the Mustangs never looked back.
“Early we made shots and that helped, but we had eight turnovers in the first half and we really like to value the ball, Lamar coach Matt Powell said. “They’re a good team and we’ll see them later in the year. Give them all the credit in the world but we’re still trying to get our basketball legs under us and our guys are doing a good job knowing where to go.”
Reedybacon scored nine of his 13 in the first half to pace the Mustangs to a 32-23 halftime lead. The Mustangs extended their lead to 15 points at 50-35 with 1:41 left in the third quarter before Lamar made an 8-2 run to cut the lead to nine at 52-43 early in the fourth quarter.
Lamar couldn’t get any closer as McDonald County kept scoring. McClain scored nine of his 13 in the fourth quarter to help the Mustangs maintain their distance.
Connor School led all scorers with 14 points while Austin Wilkerson scored 10, Ian Ngugi and Mason Gastel scored six each for the Tigers (5-4).
Riley Heckadon, Joel Beshore and Gunnar Dillon each scored four points.
