ANDERSON, Mo. — McDonald County's baseball team downed Springfield Catholic 7-1 to capture the Big 8 Conference title for the first time in school history on Saturday afternoon in Anderson.
Ranked No. 4 in Class 5, the Mustangs improved to 21-6 overall and upped their win streak to four games.
McDonald County scored early and often as it plated four runs across in the bottom of the second. The Mustangs added three more tallies in the third to build a commanding advantage.
A junior, Weston Gordon tossed a gem. He went the distance and allowed only four hits while striking out six batters and walking only two.
Springfield Catholic's lone run of the game came when Logan Ripper hit a solo shot to cut the score to six in the top of the fourth, but Gordon held the Fighting Irish's offense at bay the rest of the game.
McDonald County tallied just four hits. However, Cole Martin and Colton Ruddick collected hits apiece while driving in two runs and Cross Dowd had a hit and RBI as well.
Coleman Morrison suffered the loss for Springfield Catholic. He surrendered six runs on two hits through two innings of work.
Ben Smith paced the Fighting Irish offense by going a perfect 2 for 2.
The Mustangs play at Republic at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
