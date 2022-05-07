Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri...Kansas... Spring River near Waco affecting Jasper County. Spring River at Carthage affecting Jasper County. Spring River above Baxter Springs affecting Cherokee County. ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Missouri... Shoal Creek near Joplin affecting Newton and Jasper Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri... Marmaton River near Nevada affecting Vernon County. Sac River near Caplinger Mills affecting Cedar County. Little Osage River near Horton affecting Vernon County. Osage River at Taberville affecting St. Clair County. Osage River near Schell City affecting Vernon and Bates Counties. For the Little Osage River Basin...including Horton...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Marmaton River Basin...including Nevada...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Osage River Basin...including Schell City, Taberville... Minor flooding is forecast. For the Sac River Basin...including Caplinger Mills...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Spring River Basin...including Baxter Springs, Waco, Carthage...Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 445 PM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Spring River at Carthage. * WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, minor flooding occurs at the gage site. Flood waters impact State Highway 37 east of Carthage between Avilla and Reeds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 2:45 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 10.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:45 PM CDT Saturday was 15.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling to 4.6 feet early Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.8 feet on 04/03/2015. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&