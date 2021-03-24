NEOSHO, Mo. —The McDonald County baseball team were road warriors on Tuesday afternoon.
The Mustangs (3-1) rallied for two runs in the top of the eighth inning to pick up a 5-3 win over Neosho at the new Roy B. Shaver Field.
The Wildcats scored all three of their runs in the third inning, taking a 3-1 lead after Wyatt Shadwick came through with a two-run double and Ryan Cargile produced a sacrifice fly.
But McDonald County plated two runs in the sixth to knot the score at three, with one run scoring on a sac fly and the second reaching home via a wild pitch.
Neosho had its share of opportunities late, but stranded the bases loaded in the seventh inning. McDonald County reliever Rylee Boyd pitched out of the jam for the Mustangs.
A RBI double by Levi Helm allowed McDonald County to claim a 4-3 lead in the eighth. Another run came across on a wild pitch.
Once again, the Wildcats threatened in the bottom of the eighth after Cargile recorded a one-out single, but Boyd yielded a groundout to put the fire out.
Boyd was the winning pitcher in the game. Lane Yost suffered the loss for Neosho. McDonald County tallied five hits and the Wildcats (0-3) had four.
The Mustangs travel to Bentonville West at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Neosho starts play in the Willard Lead off Tournament on Wednesday.
