CARTHAGE, Mo. — The McDonald County softball team closed out its phenomenal regular season on a strong note.
The Mustangs (22-6) finished as the runner-up to Ozark, a 5-0 victor in the championship game, on Saturday in the Carthage Invitational at Fair Acres Softball Complex.
McDonald County went unbeaten in pool play, picking up a 9-0 victory over Boonville and a 11-1 win over Jefferson City on Friday. The Mustangs blanked Carthage 5-0 to advance to the championship game on Saturday.
The Tigers (20-13) also went undefeated in pool play, beating Kearney 10-0 and then Monett 16-0. Carthage’s only other setback came to Ozark in a 3-1 loss.
Up next, top-seeded McDonald County plays eighth-seeded Parkview in Neosho at 6:30 p.m. in a Class 4 District 6 quarterfinal matchup on Tuesday.
Fifth-seeded Carthage plays fourth-seeded Kickapoo in Nixa at 3 p.m. in the Class 5 District 6 quarterfinals on Tuesday.
Webb City softball edges Rock Bridge
WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City softball team finished the season on an encouraging note with a 10-8 victory over Rock Bridge on Saturday at Cardinal Field.
The Cardinals (14-12) started fast with six runs in the opening frame. The Bruins followed with seven runs in the top of the third, but Webb City responded right back with four runs over the next two innings to take a lead they would not relinquish.
Four different individuals logged multi-hit performances for the Cardinals. Emalee Lamar went 2 for 2 with a two-run blast in the first and a sacrifice fly in the fourth.
Hannah Wells added a pair of hits and RBI, while Peyton Hawkins and Kaylyn Gilbert collected two hits apiece. Morgan Brannon and Dawsyn Decker each had one hit and a pair driven in as well.
Laney Taylor was the winning pitcher for Webb City. The freshman, who took over for Hawkins in the third, tossed five innings of two-run ball in relief.
Earlier in the day, the Cardinals suffered a 5-2 setback to Kickapoo.
The Chiefs scored two runs in the fourth and added three more in the seventh to build a sizable lead.
Emma Welch put together a big game for Webb City, collecting three hits while driving in two. Taylor suffered the tough-luck loss as she allowed five runs (two earned) in seven innings of work.
Third-seeded Webb City plays Hillcrest at 6:30 p.m. in the Class 4 District 6 quarterfinals game on Wednesday.
Strickland highlights Carthage cross country at Branson invite
BRANSON, Mo. — Mariques Strickland highlighted the Carthage cross country team at the 20th annual Cedar Ridge Invitational in Branson on Saturday.
Strickland, a senior, finished eighth out of 86 runners. He crossed the line with a time of 17:00.94.
Carthage finished fifth out of 11 teams with a team score of 145. Kickapoo won the team title with a score of 29 as the Chiefs’ Tyler Harris won the race with a time of 15:52.
Also for the Tigers, Joseph Wyrick placed 29th while Eddy Fuentes came in 30th. Rounding out Carthage’s runners were Caleb Fewin in 36th, Emerson Ixcol Gonzalez 46th, Landen Schrader 50th, Byron Lopez-perez 52nd and Michael Lanyon 57th.
In the girls event, Kickapoo’s Klarie Brown won the race with a finish of 19:34. The Chiefs took the team title with a score of 59.
The Tigers were paced by Katelyn Witherspoon, who placed 23rd. Allyssa Williams came in 48th while Jennifer Rodas-Gomez finished 54th, Mildred Elias-Garica 57th, Hailey Najera 59th, Sonia Lopez 61st and Mildred Vincente-Hernandez 62nd.
The Tigers placed eighth as a team with a score of 220.
Neosho sweeps Mc
Donald County invite
ANDERSON, Mo. — The Neosho cross country teams dominated the 1st annual Mustang Stampede, claiming the boys and girls team championships on Saturday at Rock Junior High.
On the boys side, the Wildcats posted a team score of 31. Neosho’s Kaden Cole took the individual title with a time of 17:03.53 — next closest was Monett’s Julio Cruz (17:44).
Carson Newell of Neosho came in third, while teammates Harry Slinkard and Bryce Hall placed seventh and ninth, respectively. Connor Jordon (15), Gabriel Mabrey (21) and Corbin Goins (25) round out the Wildcats’ top finishers.
Nesoho won the team title on the girls side with a team score of 31, featuring seven runners in the top 29. Chloe Wood was the Wildcats’ top finisher as she finished as the runner-up to Lamar’s Kiersten Potter, who won the race with a time of 21:02.
Riley Kemna placed fourth for Neosho, followed by Makenna Davis in 10th, Bailey Miller in 11th, Adrianna Adams in 17th, Jayden Adams in 25th and Lakyn Prough in 29th.
