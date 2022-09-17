ANDERSON, Mo. — The McDonald County Mustangs and the Nevada Tigers squared off in a conference matchup that was filled with defensive tenacity, offensive miscues and an exciting finish in the final minutes that led to a 27-26 win for the Mustangs.
The Nevada Tigers averaged over 50 points per game and the Mustangs averaged over 30 ppg coming into the night. But both teams quickly determined that this would not be a high scoring affair, and instead, it would be a old-fashioned knock-out, drag-out football game.
“It’s not often that a 27-26 game can be called a defensive slugfest,” said McDonald County Head Coach Kellen Hoover, “But that’s really what it was.”
Both sides held each other in check most of the game. The ballgame was at 7-6 in favor of McDonald County right up until the final minutes of the first half, and it was tied at 20 for most of the second. Both sides had a crucial turnover that kept the other out of the end zone.
Nevada relied heavily on their two-headed rushing attack in seniors Avious Steadman and Jordan Johnson, who ate up yards, chewed up clock, and got them into the end zone.
On the other side, the Mustangs had a more balanced attack, having solid runs and long passes. Spreading the ball around, the Mustangs had four different players score touchdowns: Isaac Behm, Dalton McClain, Destyn Dowd, and Cross Dowd.
The real star of the show was junior Joshua Pecheco, who had over 75 yards for the Mustangs despite not making it into the end zone. He also had the game winning interception.
“I wanted a touchdown really bad so I had to redeem myself,” said Pacheco, “We were just trying to get first downs, and I knew I had to go out and make big plays.”
One thing both teams had in common: penalties. Several drives stalled for both teams due to sloppy play. At one point, McDonald County had a 52-yard touchdown negated on back-to-back penalties that set them at first-and-25.
In the end, the offenses put up a performance in the final minutes that felt like it had been building all night. With seven minutes to go, Nevada took a 20-14 lead but missed the extra point. The Mustangs answered with their own touchdown, but also missed the PAT, tying the game at 20 with under five minutes to go.
Then the fun really began.
Nevada steam rolled their way down the field in short order to score a touchdown, but failed to convert the 2-point conversion. With less than three minutes left, the Mustangs had one more shot.
And they took it. Down to the Tigers’ 24 yard line, and in fourth-and-6, the Mustangs threw up a prayer in the end zone and senior Cross Dowd came down with it. The point after gave them the lead, and Joshua Pacheco sealed the game with a breathtaking interception.
“I was freaking out in my head. I saw the ball, clenched by hands, fell backwards, and just started screaming,” said Pacheco.
“It was one of those games where it was a tough, gritty, physical football game,” said Coach Hoover, “We wanted to try and (play more physical than) them, and we’re just happy to come away with a win. It was a great football game on both sides, really fun to be a part of.”
