NEOSHO, Mo. — The Lamar and McDonald County boys basketball teams had strong showings on Tuesday in the opening day of the annual Neosho Holiday Classic.
The Tigers and Mustangs notched victories apiece as they both advanced to the tourney semifinals. The two will match up at noon Wednesday in the Black Division bracket.
Lamar boys 59, Crooked Oak (Oklahoma City) 57
Lamar played one of the closest Black Division games of the day Tuesday with a 59-57 overtime win against Crooked Oak.
The Tigers (5-3) were forced to battle back from a 28-22 halftime deficit, outscoring the Oklahoma team 14-12 in the third quarter, 11-7 in the fourth quarter and 12-10 in overtime.
Leading the way for Lamar were Conner Shoff with 19 points, Mason Gastel 15 and Joel Beshore 10.
Tymie Adkins-Freeman poured in 27 points, while Sincere Webber added 14 for Crooked Oaks, which slipped to 8-3.
Maumelle junior varsity plays Crooked Oak at 3:30 p.m. in a consolation test at NJHS.
Donald County boys 80, Maumelle JV 66
McDonald County advanced to the Black Division semifinals and held a comfortable advantage in defeating Maumelle Junior Varsity 80-66.
The Mustangs (5-4) led 45-29 at halftime and were topped by Teddy Reedybacon with 20 points. Other McDonald County players in double figures were Sterling Woods 19, Eli McClain 16 and Cole Martin 11.
Evan Taylor led Maumelle (3-3) with 17 points, while Elijah Newell had 14 and Dajon Brown 11.
Morrilton boys 54, East Newton 40
NEOSHO, Mo. — Morrilton, with a 17-10 scoring advantage in the third quarter, toppled East Newton 54-40 Tuesday in a first-round Gold Bracket game of the Neosho Holiday Classic.
Morrilton (7-4) led 24-18 at halftime and was powered by Joseph Pinion’s 23 points and JaCorey Mosley’s 13.
The Patriots (3-5) were led by Marshall Renner’s 14 points.
East Newton will take on Memphis Mitchell in a consolation contest at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Neosho High School.
Morrilton will meet Maumelle, Ark., at 5 p.m. Wednesday in a semifinal tilt at NHS.
Huntsville boys 62, Monett 48
Huntsville (8-3), in the Black Division, took control early to dominate Monett (4-4) 62-48 after leading 40-28 at intermission.
Hayden Dotson, with 22 points, led four players in double figures for the Arkansas team. Others were Mason Davison 15 and Kolton Reynolds and Kole McElhaney with 10 apiece.
Blaine Salsman was the only player for the Cubs to score in double figures with 12 points.
Monett will play Cassville at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in a consolation game at the Neosho Junior High gym, while Huntsville will tackle Neosho in the semifinals at 3:30 p.m. at NHS.
North Kansas City girls 29, East Newton 22
In a low-scoring affair, North Kansas City held off East Newton to earn a seven-pont triumph in the girls bracket at Neosho Junior High.
North Kansas City led 14-7 at the break and both teams traded scores in the second half.
LaNicia Parker and Yar Manyiel scored seven points apiece to lead North Kansas City (3-3).
Josie Guinn contributed a game-high nine points for East Newton (4-4).
North Kansas City faces Neosho at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the semifinals while East Newton plays Huntsville’s jayvee at 12 p.m. in the consolation bracket.
All girls games are at Neosho Junior High School.
