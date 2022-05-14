NEOSHO, Mo. — The top-seeded McDonald County baseball team opened postseason play in style with a 15-0 victory over eighth-seeded Ruskin in the Class 5 District 7 quarterfinals on Saturday afternoon at Neosho's Roy B. Shaver Field.
Ranked No. 5 in the state, the Mustangs improved to 22-8 on the season. McDonald County will play fourth-seeded Carl Junction at 6 p.m. Monday in the semifinals.
The Mustangs accumulated 10 hits in the contest. Fisher Sanny and Weston Gordon went 2 for 4 with four RBI apiece, while Cole Martin collected a hit and drove in two runs.
Destyn Dowd amassed two hits and had one RBI.
On the mound, starter Cross Dowd punched out five batters over two one-hit frames. Rylan Armstrong and Angel Ruiz fired scoreless frames out of the bullpen each.
