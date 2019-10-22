The McDonald County Mustangs have suffered just two losses over the course of the prep softball season.
They’ll get a chance to avenge one of those setbacks this evening.
McDonald County (21-2) travels to Rogersville (23-6) tonight for a sectional contest of the Class 3 state tournament. First pitch is at 5:30.
The Wildcats edged the Mustangs 3-0 on Oct. 3.
“We didn’t play well in the first game and they did,” McDonald County coach Skyler Rawlins said. “We’re hoping for a different outcome this time. We just have to show up and compete.”
The Mustangs, the champions of the Big 8 Conference, captured a second straight district title by beating Seneca 3-0 this past Friday.
“At the beginning of the year, we set several goals,” Rawlins said. “One of our goals was a conference championship, and we’ve done that. Winning a district championship was another goal, and we’ve done that. For our seniors, this is their third conference championship and third district championship. But we still have a few more goals. Our girls aren’t satisfied yet. Our girls are still hungry.”
McDonald County’s probable starting lineup features Rita Santillan batting leadoff and playing center field, with second baseman Kristin Cornell and catcher Reagan Myrick hitting second and third, respectively. Third baseman Whitney Kinser hits in the cleanup spot, with Alexa Hopkins and Madeline McCall batting fifth and sixth, respectively. Hopkins or McCall will start in the circle, with the other playing first base.
Left fielder Kaylee Eberley, designated player Jackie Grider and shortstop Adasyn Leach round out the order, with Caitlin Hall playing right field.
“Our lineup has been very consistent all season,” Rawlins said. “The girls have gotten used to their roles. Our offense has done a great job, and hopefully that continues.”
All season long, Hopkins (12-0) and McCall (9-2) have been co-aces in the circle.
“Both of them have good stuff and both have given us a lot of good innings,” Rawlins said. “We’re confident either one of them will give us a chance to win.”
Rogersville nipped Reeds Spring 2-1 for the District 11 crown.
Rogersville’s probable lineup features shortstop Angie Coambes, center fielder Meghan Hager, third baseman Shelby Ince, pitcher Halle Miles, catcher Jenna Lane, first baseman Paige Leithead, second baseman Cassidy Coambes, designated player Ali Icenhower, right fielder Jenna McKenzie, with Jessi Jenkins in left.
Just a freshman, Miles earned the win in the district title game. She also tossed a no-hitter against the Mustangs in the first meeting.
With the season on the line, the Mustangs get their shot at redemption tonight.
“We know Rogersville is good in the circle, and they can swing the bats,” Rawlins said. “If we can match that, we like our chances. We just have to go there and compete.”
The McDonald County-Rogersville winner will meet either Helias Catholic or Bolivar in the quarterfinals on Saturday.
