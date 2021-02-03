ANDERSON, Mo — Three seniors from McDonald County High School will continue their dreams.
Kaidan Campbell, Sydney Killion and Alexa Hopkins all signed letters of intent to play at the next level on Wednesday afternoon inside the school’s gymnasium. Campbell will play college football at Evangel University while Sydney Killion will play basketball for the Crusaders and Alexa Hopkins will play softball at Murray State College.
Campbell, a 5-foot-8, 270-pound offensive lineman, helped Kellen Hoover’s Mustangs to a 5-5 record last season on the gridiron.
“It’s pretty exciting, pretty fun,” Campbell said. “I’ve always wanted to play football in college since I was in fourth or fifth grade. It’s pretty cool. It’s a dream come true. There’s many attractions with Evangel. For one, it’s close to home. I like the coaching staff up there and the campus is pretty cool.”
Campbell hopes through his hard work he could become one of the top leaders at Evangel.
Killion, a 5-foot-9 combo guard, leads McDonald County averaging eight points per game so far this season. She also leads the team with 2.6 steals and 2.4 assists while grabbing 4.1 rebounds.
Sean Crane’s Lady Mustangs are 9-9 on the season.
“It’s a great experience, especially since I can further out my bond with teammates and continue playing my favorite sport,” Killion said. “Evangel has a great atmosphere and their biology department is really good.”
Hopkins, a two-way standout on the softball team, helped McDonald County to a 21-4 season and district runner-up appearance as a senior. She also earned first-team all-conference honors in the Big 8.
“It’s exciting just to move on to the next level. … It’s a dream come true,” said Hopkins, who also considered Missouri Southern and Crowder College. “Murray State College approached me first and that meant something to me with them coming to me first. They’re small like McDonald County, so it made me feel at home.”
Hopkins said she will continue to be a two-way player at the next level.
“The way they talk about it, they say I’ll fit in pretty well,” Hopkin said. “They think I’ll pick up what they need. I think it will work out pretty well.”
As for how the trio of seniors will remember their time at McDonald County:
“I don’t know … I’ve never thought about that,” Campbell said. “I’d say hard work. I came from pretty hard times to making a change, finally.”
“Great teammates along with a great coaching staff who’ve helped me grow as a player,” Killion said.
“Eventful, for sure,” Hopkins said. “There’s always something going on in the county.”
