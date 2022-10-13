WEBB CITY, Mo. — Another district championship softball plaque is headed to Anderson.
Second-seeded McDonald County knocked off top-seeded Nevada 8-3 in the Class 4 District 7 championship game on Thursday afternoon at Webb City softball field.
The Mustangs (23-9), making their fifth consecutive appearance in the finals, claimed their first district title since 2019. McDonald County plays the District 8 champion next Wednesday in the state quarterfinals with a site to be determined.
And the Mustangs benefitted from a strong start in the top of the first.
Carlee Cooper got the team on the board with an RBI single, while Jacie Frencken belted a two-run home run out to deep right-center field and Katelynn Townsend followed with a solo blast to deep center.
Then in the second, Cooper scored on a steal of home to increase McDonald County's lead to 5-0.
But the Tigers refused to go away quietly. Nevada plated across three runs in the third — two-run double from Kirstin Buck and run-scoring double from Ella Heathman — to cut the deficit to two.
The Mustangs pulled away for good with three runs in the fourth. Reagan Myrick collected a two-run single and later came across on a fielding error to account for the game's final scoring.
Nevaeh Dodson was superb for McDonald County. She scattered three runs on seven hits with 11 strikeouts and one walk.
Five different individuals logged multi-hit games for the Mustangs. Frencken, Cooper, Myrick, Natalie Gilming and Katelynn Townsend had two hits apiece.
Peyton Eaton suffered the loss for Nevada. She surrendered four earned runs on 11 hits with nine strikeouts and one free pass.
Caylee Holcomb went 2 for 4 with a run scored to pace the Tigers' offense. Nevada finished 24-12 overall and graduates three seniors.
