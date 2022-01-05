The McDonald County wrestling team defeated Joplin 45-29 in a dual wrestling match on Tuesday night at Joplin High School.
Michal Owens (120), Blaine Ortiz (132), Levi Smith (152) and Samuel Murphy (285) all won by fall for the Mustangs.
At 138, Ayden Ball won by decision 9-6 over Orion Norris, while Juan Morales beat Elijah Neville 9-7 at 170. Cole Thomas earned a 3-2 decision over Travis Shofler at 195.
Jose Mendoza-Garcia (113) and Dwayne Tihpen (220) received forfeits for McDonald County.
Joplin's Alex Short (126), Johnathon Burke (145), and Jaxon Kuhn (160) each won by fall. Braden White won by forfeit at 106, while Brayden Thomas was victories by technical fall at 182.
The Eagles' girls wrestling team topped the Mustangs 18-9.
At 110, Rylie Ward pinned Jaslyn Benhumea. Coryaunna Mueller (115) and Ericka Washom (130) received forfeits apiece.
Joplin hosts Seneca at 2 p.m. on Jan. 13. McDonald County competes at Cassville on Jan. 18.
