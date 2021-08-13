Madeline McCall, who was one of the top pitchers in the area last fall, thought she performed well in her junior campaign at McDonald County.
“I had a lot of strikeouts, I know that,” McCall said with a laugh.
Try 196 punchouts in 106 innings for the Mustangs last season. She posted a minuscule 1.78 ERA and held opponents to a .160 batting average.
“But I know this year, I want to do a lot better,” McCall said.
McCall will anchor McDonald County’s pitching staff again this fall. The Mustangs finished with a 21-4 record last season before falling to Webb City in the district title game.
In addition to McCall, McDonald County has three returning all-state players, including sophomore infielder Carlee Cooper and two-way player Naveah Dodson.
Perhaps the biggest key to McCall’s success in the circle is a nearly overwhelming rise ball that is her bread-and-butter pitch. She also keeps hitters off balance with a curveball.
“Madeline is just a strike thrower in the circle and is about going all out, all the time,” Mustangs coach Heath Alumbaugh said. “We have some very good players, and she’s one of them. They all help the machine roll.
“I think what stands out the most about Madeline is her ability to move the ball around. Obviously, she throws pretty hard, but not only is she able to throw hard, but she is able to move it around and keep hitters off balance. I think that is a big part of what she does.”
McCall spent the offseason competing for Arkansas-based Vision Gold. She said she used her experience in travel ball to improve her mental mindset as a player.
The Mustang righty recently announced her commitment to play at Pittsburg State as well. One of many things that stood out about the Gorillas was new head coach Jenny Fuller, who took over the program on June 11.
“I really thought it was a family atmosphere,” McCall said. “It was really close to home, which is nice for me because my parents can come watch me. I love the new coaches there, and they have so much alumni support.
“I’m really excited to play there. I know playing at the Division II level, I’ll definitely get to play a lot coming in as a freshman.”
McCall can also swing it. She hit .366 with three home runs and 23 RBI last year.
“I think I can really help elevate (PSU),” McCall said. “Pitching-wise, I throw a really good rise ball, so I’m excited for that. and hitting-wise, I definitely bring a lot to the table as well.”
“It’s always special to have a kid that you coached go on and play in college,” Alumbaugh said. “We expect more of what we have gotten out of Madeline (this season). We expect to continue to see her work and log innings for us. We are looking for her to be a leader. (Her college commitment) is out of the way. Now it’s, hey, let’s get to business. Let’s play softball, and we don’t have to worry about those outside distractions.”
Like her best pitch, McCall is ready to rise to the occasion this fall for the Mustangs.
“As a team, we want to get past district and make it into state,” McCall said. “I know we can do that. We just have to work together.”
