After seven years away, Ryan McFarland is returning home.
The Seneca football coach resigned on Wednesday afternoon to become Webb City’s new offensive coordinator. He returns to his alma mater following five seasons at Seneca.
“Coach (John) Roderique and I are very good friends,” McFarland said. “He’s a mentor of mine. This is something we have talked about off and on for the last couple of years. I played for him for four years and coached for him for 10 years. We have got a great relationship. Seven years ago, I left Webb City because I wanted a chance to go out and prove myself as a football coach, see what I really knew. Coach Roderique and I talked back in December, and I was at a point where I was excited about an opportunity to come back and work for him. He granted me that opportunity.
“I think we’re both excited to work together and have a chance to see what we can do these next few years.”
A longtime Cardinal, McFarland was a freshman when Roderique took over the Cardinals in 1997 and was a starter at wide receiver and outside linebacker before a neck injury as a junior cut his playing career short. He started coaching when he was a senior, often shadowing Roderique on the sidelines.
When he was in college at Missouri Southern, McFarland assisted Webb City and helped out former coach Leon Miller at Frontenac. He started out his coaching career with the Cardinals, coaching on the defensive side of the ball and spent his last four years as the quarterbacks coach.
His first head coaching stop was at Riverton where he compiled a 7-13 overall record over two years. McFarland took over the Seneca program in 2016 and went 28-26 while leading his team to a district runner-up in 2019 — a team that went 8-4 and lost to eventual Class 3 state runner-up Cassville.
“The hardest part of this whole process was I had a great job at Seneca,” McFarland said. “I had great kids, great community support. I had a phenomenal administration. To leave that situation, that’s tough. But you only have one hometown and Webb City is my hometown. My oldest daughter will be a freshman in high school next year, so there’s a lot of factors that played into the timing of this. Everything just seemed to work out really well and the timing seemed to fit together.”
McFarland said his daughter becoming a freshman played a big factor in the decision.
“Once my daughter gets into high school, we told her we’re not going to move,” he added. “We’re going to let her start and finish high school at the same school. Hopefully, good things are going to come for us at Webb City.”
McFarland returns to the Cardinals after an 11-2 season and state semifinal appearance in 2020.
“Obviously, we’re going to do what Webb City does,” McFarland said. “There’s not going to be a lot of changes. Probably an emphasis I’ll have is on the passing game and trying to be more consistent throwing the football. I’ve still been a quarterback guy seven years since I have been gone. That’s something I hope I’m able to incorporate and help us be a little more versatile offensively.”
And McFarland learned a lot about himself in his years as a head coach. He’s also proud of what he accomplished while at Seneca.
“In the five years there, we were really able to increase the number of kids coming out for football,” McFarland said. “Probably, my biggest regret is we could never get over that district championship. We could never get past that point. If anything, the biggest thing I learned was the Big 8 Conference is a great football conference. I didn’t realize they were a phenomenal football conference and being able to coach against those guys definitely made me a better coach over the last five years.”
